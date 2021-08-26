Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,482,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,354,000 after buying an additional 277,119 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431,924 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,234,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,409,000 after acquiring an additional 335,135 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 35.3% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,901,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,206 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,864,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,959,000 after acquiring an additional 48,533 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GLPI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,547. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $49.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.05.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

