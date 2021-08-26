Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 235 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 576.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.40. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $50.08.

