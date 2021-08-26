Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Citigroup raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $419.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,781. The firm has a market cap of $395.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $411.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

