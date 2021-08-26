SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.74

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.74 and last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 649 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SOPH shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOPH)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

