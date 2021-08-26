SparkPoint Fuel Price Hits $0.0900 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0900 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $2.55 million and $313,450.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00051426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00122171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.19 or 0.00154453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,221.86 or 0.99648356 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $483.53 or 0.01020357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,161.99 or 0.06672486 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

