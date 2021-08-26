SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 32,384 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,666,102 shares.The stock last traded at $47.43 and had previously closed at $47.56.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEZ. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

