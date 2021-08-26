Spectris (LON:SXS) PT Raised to GBX 4,380 at Berenberg Bank

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,380 ($57.22) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SXS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,645 ($47.62) to GBX 3,920 ($51.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of LON:SXS traded up GBX 28.87 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,943.87 ($51.53). 257,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of £4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,497.62. Spectris has a 1 year low of GBX 2,347 ($30.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,989 ($52.12).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

