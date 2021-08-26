Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives £124.70 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £124.70 ($162.92).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £108 ($141.10) to £135 ($176.38) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a £130 ($169.85) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of SPX stock traded up GBX 23.80 ($0.31) on Friday, hitting £159.94 ($208.96). The stock had a trading volume of 42,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,607. The company has a market cap of £11.80 billion and a PE ratio of 57.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is £145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.96. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of £100.47 ($131.26) and a 12-month high of £164.15 ($214.46).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a GBX 38.50 ($0.50) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.40%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

