Spire (NYSE:SR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Spire from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE:SR traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.00. 1,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,676. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. Spire has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.39 million. Analysts expect that Spire will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

In other Spire news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spire stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,164 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Spire worth $11,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

