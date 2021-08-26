Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Price Target Increased to GBX 430 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 430 ($5.62) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Friday, April 30th.

LON SPT traded up GBX 0.28 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 296.88 ($3.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29. Spirent Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 225.50 ($2.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 264.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.57%.

In other news, insider Paula Bell sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79), for a total transaction of £406,000 ($530,441.60). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 139 shares of company stock valued at $37,308.

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

