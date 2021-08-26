Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ SPLK traded down $2.22 on Thursday, reaching $152.80. 266,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,858. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Splunk has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $225.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.79.

In related news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $211,587.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,681 shares of company stock worth $1,330,791. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Summit Insights upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

