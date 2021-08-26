Splunk’s (SPLK) Hold Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a research note published on Monday, TipRanks reports. Cowen currently has a C$140.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Splunk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $155.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Splunk has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The firm had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $211,587.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,681 shares of company stock worth $1,330,791 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 12,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.6% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 210,998 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 48.0% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,560,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 17.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

