SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Brokerages predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.77) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.06) and the highest is ($0.64). SpringWorks Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($2.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($2.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

SWTX traded down $2.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.54. 10,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.23. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $96.48.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $70,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $31,497.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,120,284 shares of company stock worth $80,058,603 over the last ninety days. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 13.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

