SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 400 Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1,009.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 49.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 178.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 178.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $73.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.02. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.66 and a 1-year high of $154.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $355,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $28,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,839 shares of company stock worth $1,761,412. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AYX. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.73.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

