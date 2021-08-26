SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 471 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,455,000 after acquiring an additional 145,998 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,798,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,418,000 after acquiring an additional 22,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,470,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,326,000 after acquiring an additional 67,194 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,313,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,759,000 after acquiring an additional 166,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,216,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,839,000 after acquiring an additional 379,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $67.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

PFG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.