SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,396,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,571,000 after purchasing an additional 667,214 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,176,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,864,000 after buying an additional 20,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,030,000 after acquiring an additional 140,771 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 69.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,256,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,620,000 after acquiring an additional 514,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,250,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,519,000 after acquiring an additional 107,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PMT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of PMT opened at $19.25 on Thursday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.17.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 696.30%.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $152,949.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $28,266.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

