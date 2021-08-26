SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW stock opened at $621.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $571.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $432.85 and a 12-month high of $627.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 739.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $1,493,828.49. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,627. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.90.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

