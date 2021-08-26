SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 304,830 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 60.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 192,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. 46.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLUG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.69.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PLUG opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.40. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

