StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. StealthGas had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 2.56%.

StealthGas stock opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. StealthGas has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $105.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.58.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

