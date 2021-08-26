StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. StealthGas had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 2.56%.
StealthGas stock opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. StealthGas has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $105.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.58.
StealthGas Company Profile
Recommended Story: How to track put option volume
Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.