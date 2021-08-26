Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.18.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $70.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $28.31 and a twelve month high of $74.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

