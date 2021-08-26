Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.18.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $70.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.04. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $28.31 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 72.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.