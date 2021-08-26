Step Finance (STEP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14.10 Million

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000982 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $14.10 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Step Finance has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00051883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00125047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.20 or 0.00156541 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,965.87 or 0.99085720 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $490.45 or 0.01034712 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.45 or 0.06401887 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

