Stephens Boosts Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target to $65.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price target raised by Stephens from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of FAST stock opened at $55.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $56.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.17%.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 21,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $1,195,374.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $846,904.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,681 shares of company stock worth $4,860,165. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.