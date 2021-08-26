Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.520-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $987.77 million-$999.82 million.

STVN stock opened at $25.99 on Thursday. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STVN shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.57.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

