Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $790 million-$790 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $772.02 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of Stoneridge stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.61. 83,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.18 million, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.72. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $38.20.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stoneridge will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $273,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stoneridge stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.24% of Stoneridge worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

