STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 409,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $14,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,592,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,087,000 after acquiring an additional 81,489 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 23,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 332,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 21,568 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

STOR stock opened at $35.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.22.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

