Strategy Asset Managers LLC Invests $3.77 Million in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 187,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC owned about 2.28% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.18. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,433. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $20.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.18.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.