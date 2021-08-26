Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 3,555 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,478 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. BHP Group makes up about 1.9% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $9,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 59.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 130,547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,603 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,804 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,997,000 after purchasing an additional 62,208 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.99.

Shares of BBL stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.50. The company had a trading volume of 171,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,983. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $68.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 59.94%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

