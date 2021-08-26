Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,773 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 62,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 96.8% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 4.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 5.9% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,495 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $15.33 on Thursday. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from Suburban Propane Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.02%.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the business of liquefied petroleum gas business. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

