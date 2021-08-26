Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,757 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $37,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $105.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $107.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

