Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 10,692 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of Lear worth $34,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Lear by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lear by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lear by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Lear by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $217.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.71.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $162.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.68. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $103.35 and a 12 month high of $204.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.14) earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.76%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

