Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $33.11 Million Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,711 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $33,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LII. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennox International alerts:

In other news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total transaction of $2,915,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at $21,044,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total value of $2,382,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,301,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,193 shares of company stock valued at $6,717,414 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LII shares. William Blair downgraded Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $331.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $332.69. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $259.62 and a 12-month high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. On average, analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.