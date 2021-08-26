Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $36.13 Million Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 258,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 57,916 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $36,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,655,000 after buying an additional 1,077,220 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 37.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,732,000 after buying an additional 339,614 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,684,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,784,000 after buying an additional 155,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 18.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 944,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,449,000 after buying an additional 145,665 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $169.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.08.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock worth $415,525,181. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XPO opened at $88.72 on Thursday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.14.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

