Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 188,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,016,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 2.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,684,000 after buying an additional 27,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,892,000 after purchasing an additional 149,698 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 137.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,176,000 after purchasing an additional 476,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,964,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 492,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVAX shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novavax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,094,156.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,336.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $11,346,962.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,091.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,406 shares of company stock worth $15,856,752. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $238.18 on Thursday. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.59 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.61.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.06 EPS for the current year.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

