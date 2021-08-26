Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 195,260 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,260 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $28,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $38.43 on Thursday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.98.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

