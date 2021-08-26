Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $15.89 Million Stock Position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 648,339 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 204,442 shares during the period. ChannelAdvisor makes up approximately 1.9% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 2.18% of ChannelAdvisor worth $15,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 244.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 604.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 40.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

Shares of ECOM stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.92. The company had a trading volume of 115,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,755. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $28.94. The company has a market cap of $743.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.77.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

ChannelAdvisor Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.