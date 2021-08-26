Summit Creek Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,597,352,000 after purchasing an additional 709,088 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Pool by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 638,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,493,000 after purchasing an additional 29,726 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Pool by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 479,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,416,000 after purchasing an additional 68,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pool by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Pool by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 387,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,642,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.

POOL stock traded down $7.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $477.47. 147,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $470.46. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $285.92 and a 12 month high of $495.22.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $4,742,647.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,278 shares in the company, valued at $35,290,963.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

