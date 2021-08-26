Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 4,315 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Haemonetics worth $7,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 616.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,527,000 after acquiring an additional 213,440 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at about $887,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at about $520,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 29.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $71,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,468 shares of company stock worth $308,995. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.50. The company had a trading volume of 347,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.60. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.