Sun Life Financial (SLF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sun Life Financial (TSE: SLF):

8/10/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$71.00 to C$72.00.

8/10/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$71.00 to C$72.00.

8/6/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$71.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$70.00 to C$72.00.

8/5/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$74.00 to C$77.00.

SLF opened at C$65.39 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of C$51.59 and a 52 week high of C$67.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a current ratio of 545.45.

Get Sun Life Financial Inc alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.95, for a total transaction of C$904,769.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,000 shares in the company, valued at C$7,610,633.10.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.