Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.280-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.97 million.Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$ EPS.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $35.04. 4,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,426. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $40.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.75.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Super Micro Computer stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 313.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,558 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

