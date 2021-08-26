SureRemit (RMT) Price Tops $0.0041 on Exchanges

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 26th. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $17,940.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SureRemit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SureRemit has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00051395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00122798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.89 or 0.00154287 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,216.90 or 0.99943488 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $483.35 or 0.01023108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.51 or 0.06624196 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

