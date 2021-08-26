Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.00.

Several research firms have commented on SWDBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. AlphaValue raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from SEK 184 to SEK 188 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

OTCMKTS:SWDBY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.53. 41,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,338. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.17. Swedbank AB has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

