Swiss Prime Site (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) Trading 3.9% Higher

Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) traded up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $106.38 and last traded at $106.38. 135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.35.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Prime Site in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Swiss Prime Site alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.43.

Swiss Prime Site AG is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, sale, management, development, and leasing of real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Services segments. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition of commercial properties and buildings as well as the development and implementation of real estate projects.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Prime Site Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Prime Site and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.