Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €120.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SY1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Symrise in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Symrise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €116.93 ($137.57).

SY1 opened at €123.20 ($144.94) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €121.41.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

