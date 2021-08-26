Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $178.00 to $195.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Synaptics traded as high as $175.00 and last traded at $174.10, with a volume of 954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $173.16.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SYNA. TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synaptics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.62.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,552.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $127,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,584 shares of company stock valued at $880,920. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Synaptics by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth $511,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.08.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

About Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

