Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 256.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 3.5% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 0.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.75.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 14,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.15, for a total value of $4,764,792.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,982,208.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total transaction of $1,065,895.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 341,467 shares of company stock worth $106,713,948. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $326.56. 42,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,041. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.55 and a twelve month high of $327.58. The company has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

