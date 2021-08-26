Syverson Strege & Co Buys 5,114 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 239.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,455,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 357.6% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 18,672 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000.

Shares of QYLD stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.88. The stock had a trading volume of 36,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,819. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

