Syverson Strege & Co Has $867,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Syverson Strege & Co reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,107,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $20,129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,319,000 after acquiring an additional 197,426 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 376,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,457,000 after acquiring an additional 149,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,922,000 after acquiring an additional 117,819 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

EFAV stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.48. 244,217 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.95. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.