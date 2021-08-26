Syverson Strege & Co Sells 17,001 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Syverson Strege & Co reduced its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,001 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWX. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 30,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,201. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.66.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

