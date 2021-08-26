Syverson Strege & Co Takes $17.44 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 646,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,435,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 15.5% of Syverson Strege & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $150,273,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,448,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $66,114,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,235,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,740,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.52. 2,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,862. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $28.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96.

